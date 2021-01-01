Vlek Planter-17In., Illuminated by Vondom (51013L-CLEAR-CHORD)

The Vlek Planter 17-In., Illuminated displays a tailored and minimalist design that is sure to make a statement in any space. This generously sized planter features a smooth body and indented base to ensure sturdiness. A stylish home for your plants, its 100% recyclable polyethylene structure can weather the sun's extreme UVI rays and any stormy day with no fuss. This planter includes a self-watering system that lessens the need for regular maintenance. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products.