From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting VL55402BBZ Bryce 2 Light 16-3/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Elk Accents Burnished Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Advertisement
Vaxcel Lighting VL55402BBZ Bryce 2 Light 16-3/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Elk Accents Features Fixture is crafted from steel Attractive amber flaked glass shades Requires (2) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Capable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 13-3/4" Width: 16-3/4" Depth: 7-3/4" Extension: 7-3/4" Product Weight: 7.0 lbs Backplate Height: 4-3/4" Backplate Width: 13-3/4" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Wattage: 200 watts Voltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Burnished Bronze