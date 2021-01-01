Vaxcel Lighting VL26305 Cardiff 5 Light Bathroom Vanity Light - 10.75 Inches Wide Oil Burnished Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Vaxcel Lighting VL26305 Cardiff 5 Light Bathroom Vanity Light - 10.75 Inches Wide Features: Alabaster GlassFixture Directs Illumination In a Downward DirectionDurable steel ensures aesthetics for years to comeCapable of Versatile Up or Down MountingLamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 500Voltage: 120Dimmable: NoHeight: 8.75"Width: 43"Extension: 10.75"HCO: 3.75"Shade Height: 4"Shade Diameter: 5.625"Backplate Height: 4.5"Backplate Width: 8.125"Energy Star: NoADA: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Damp LocationCompliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. Vanity Light Oil Burnished Bronze