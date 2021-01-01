From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting VL17524 Tribeca 25" Wide LED Bath Bar Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Kuzco Lighting VL17524 Tribeca 25" Wide LED Bath Bar FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 25"Extension: 2-5/8"Product Weight: 4.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1682Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 33 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Bath Bar Chrome