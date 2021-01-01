Vix 5 Light LED Linear Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (07-130-D-35P1)

The Vix 5 Light LED Linear Pendant Light by Nick Sheridan provides stunning beauty with trustworthy function. The frame is constructed from wood, and each piece is handmade from eco-friendly materials. Woodgrain varies in appearance between pieces, so each light fixture is a true original. LED bulbs are used, offering an energy-efficient lighting option with enough illumination to suit commercial as well as residential settings. Additionally, up and downlights create a soft appearance that provides ample task lighting while being easier on the eyes. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Dark Stained Walnut