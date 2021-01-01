From asus
ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop 15.6' FHD Display 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 I 12GB DDR4 512GB PCIe SSD Backlit KB FP for Business and.
10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processors, Intel Core i3-1005G1 (> I5-7200U), 1.2 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz, 4 MB Intel Smart Cache, 4 Threads Integrated intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics 15.6 inch Full HD (1920x1080) 4-way NanoEdge bezel display with a stunning 88% screen-to-body ratio, Integrated graphics with Intel with shared video memory deliver rich, detailed visuals for Interne Ram is upgraded up to 12GB DDR4 Memory for fast processing and advanced multitasking, Hard Drive is upgraded up to 512GB PCIe SSD for delivering fast start-up time and data access. SSD works much fa 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x COMBO audio jack, 1 x HDMI, 1 x AC adapter plug, 1 x SD media card reader, WebCam, Online Class ready. For Business and Education.