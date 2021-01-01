From asus
ASUS Vivobook 14 Home & Business Laptop (Intel i3-1005G1 2-Core, 4GB RAM, 1TB m.2 SATA SSD, 14.0' Full HD (1920x1080), Intel HD 610, Wifi.
10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.20GHz Processor (upto 3.4 GHz, 4MB Cache, 2-Cores) ; Intel HD 610 Integrated Graphics, . 4GB OnBoard RAM; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth, 720p HD Webcam, Keyboard, . 14.0' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz Display; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 42 WHr Battery; Dreamy White Color, . 1TB SATA SSD; USB 3.1 Gen1, 2 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, Micro SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Pro-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)