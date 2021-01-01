From canora grey

Vivo Summer Carousel by Alan Maley - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

$206.99
In stock
Description

This traditional piece of Victorian families enjoying a carousel ride in the park will be the perfect addition to your space. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. They bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind them; sourced from around the globe and proudly. Made in America.

