Vivo Summer Carousel by Alan Maley - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

This traditional piece of Victorian families enjoying a carousel ride in the park will be the perfect addition to your space. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. They bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind them; sourced from around the globe and proudly. Made in America.