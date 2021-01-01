vivo iQOO Neo 5 Stylus Pen, BoxWave [Bullet Capacitive Stylus] Mini Stylus Pen with Keyring Loop for vivo iQOO Neo 5 - Ruby

🔑 [NEW UPGRADED MODEL] The best just got better! The Bullet Capacitive Stylus is now extendable so that you can use it more comfortably! Carry the stylus at the usual 2 inch position for portability, and extend it to 3 inches to write, tap, or draw with higher precision! It still comes with the popular KEYCHAIN option to fit easily onto your existing key ring! Carry your Stylus EVERWHERE! 🏄 [SMOOTH GLIDE] The Bullet Capacitive Stylus still maintains the praised usability that made BoxWave the industry leader for touchscreen styli. The rubber tip provides a SMOOTH GLIDE on your iQOO Neo 5 touchscreen for better sensitivity. It will have you rethinking using your finger as your touchscreen tool of choice. 👾 [SOCIAL DISTANCING] Use the Bullet Capacitive Stylus to DISTANCE your finger from the surface. Perfect for hospital settings, obtaining signatures, and general everyday use! 📏 [SIZE MATTERS] At a length of only 2 inches (5cm), the Bullet Capac