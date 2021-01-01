ViviLink T20X 2.5K Dash Cam for Cars, Car Camera Car Driving Recorder, 3' IPS Screen, WDR & F2.3 Aperture for Super Night Vision, 170 Wide Angle.

Super-sharp 2.5K Dash CamThe advanced chip, six-lens elements, and WDR technology contribute to crisp 2.5K video, smooth at 30fps, shaper than 1080P. Vivid IPS Display3' IPS high-definition screen allows easy menus navigation and video playback. IPS screen presents vivid images with better viewing angles and color accuracy than LCD and TFT screen. Superior Night VisionWith F1.8 large aperture and WDR technology, T20X dash cam has superior performance capturing night time video. Give you peace of mind all day and night. Compact But VersatileSleek design and delicate finish to keep your car look clean. Basic functions like loop recording, G-senor, parking minitor are all built into this dash camera to meet your demands. Your cars Reliable EscortT20X dash cam is auto on/off as the car engine starts or stops. Energy-saving parking mode minimizes unnecessary recording time, and keeps dash cam alert if hit-and-run happens.