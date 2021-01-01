Baxton Studio Vivienne Modern And Contemporary Light Beige Fabric Upholstered King Size Bed

Modern and contemporary bed Light beige fabric upholstery Solid rubberwood legs Curvaceous headboard with edge piping and button-tufting Requires box spring Assembly required Made in Malaysia.The details put into the design of the Vivienne king size bed are what make it both stylish and fun. The modern and contemporary-inspired design features light beige fabric upholstery and low profile footboard styling. The headboard of the Vivienne showcases a graceful, subtle scroll design at the top, with piping all around the edges. The headboard also features foam-padding for comfort and tasteful button-tufting. The Vivienne is a charming piece, perfect for refreshing your guest room - or as a treat to yourself in your own bedroom. The bed is designed for use with a box spring and mattress. Made in Malaysia, the Vivienne requires assembly.