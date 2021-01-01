Sea Gull Lighting Vivid LED 12 in. LED 3000K White Under Cabinet Light

The Vivid LED Self Contained Undercabinet series by Sea Gull Lighting brings the classic xenon or fluorescent under cabinet light to the next level of sophistication. Using high quality LED technology, these fixtures achieve great light output and a high level of energy efficiency at an extremely affordable price point. Available in 5 sizes (7.5, 12, 18, 24 and 30) and two finish options (White and Antique Bronze) for full versatility. With local ON/OFF switches and the ability to be dimmed down to 10%, these fixtures work well for different activities or times of day.