From deny designs
8" x 10" Viviana Gonzalez Western Desert Vibes 2 Unframed Wall Canvas - Deny Designs
Advertisement
Gallery ready in a snap. The Deny art canvas, available in three sizes, is printed with UV resistant inks to prevent fading and gallery wrapped edges to give your art a professional look. Hang them as a stand-alone statement piece or sprinkle them into a gallery wall to add depth and texture—hanging hardware not included. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Size: 8" x 10".