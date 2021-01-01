From wrought studio
Viviana 12-Light Sputnik Chandelier
This product is a versatile light with a contemporary design. Metal spikes burst out in every direction from the center of the fixture reminiscent to the blast of a firework in the month of July. Light bulbs are dispersed throughout the spikes to create a coherent and modern look that is as pleasing to the eyes as it is efficient. This is truly a perfect ceiling light for any home seeking to add a flair of drama to their home decor.