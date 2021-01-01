Vivian Grass 20' L x 27" W Smooth Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

This peel and stick wallpaper features a textured pattern to give your space some coastal farmhouse charm. Made in the USA and printed on a non-vinyl material, this wallpaper roll is ideal for people looking for an easy, DIY transformation to their interior space. Installation is easy: Peel away the backing to expose the water-based adhesive, press onto the surface, and align the pattern from panel to panel. Take note that this roll has a straight match that repeats along the same line. The design repeats every 20.5" while each roll is 20' long. Color: Off White