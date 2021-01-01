Vivi LED Bath Bar by Hinkley - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (51253BN)

The Vivi LED Vanity Light from Hinkley Lighting instantly enhances the ambiance and appeal of bathroom spaces with a clean and welcoming silhouette. Showcasing a transitional aesthetic, this elegant piece mounts directly to the wall with a rounded piece adorned with a layer of glass cut into a chevron design. Extending from either side is an etched opal shade that diffuses the light from an integrated LED into a warm demonstration of light. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel