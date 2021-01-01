From inbox zero
Viveros Lifting Tray Table
Advertisement
Features: 100% high-quality brand-new material, using a first-class fireproof board, the workbench is wear-resistant and odorless. Lifting design: Height can be adjusted according to own needs. Multi-layer storage: Three-layer storage shelf, which can hold more items. Universal wheel design: Can move as you want, without scratching the floor, care for the ground. Small size, no space, suitable for any narrow space. Lifting height: 69-90cm/27.2-35.5in. Packing size: 67x46x7.5cm/26.4x18.1x2.9in. Weight: 4.95kg/10.9lb. Package Contents: 1pcsx desk. Color: Beige/White