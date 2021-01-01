Vivan Coffee Table

This large cabinet features full metal construction, making it incredibly strong and sturdy, with a powder-coated finish that keeps it looking great and provides an easy-clean finish for the surfaces. Featuring one large locker, the cabinet offers a large amount of storage, with the metal legs making it stable and strong even when full. Each cabinet features a vented door that opens wide for easy access inside, where a shelf divides each locker interior into two for adaptable storage and impressive use of the available space. Metal handles are hard-wearing, making this metal cabinet ideal for any situation. Color: White/Oak