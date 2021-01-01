2'x3' Vivaldi Rosso Rug Gray/Ivory - Unique Loom

Brighten up any living space with the distressed elegance of the Vivaldi Rosso rug. Combining the best of old-world charm with modern stylings, each rug in this design will be a treasured focal point for your home’s decor. The rich complement of colors, ranging from bold gold and turquoise to subtle gray and cream, will match any decor from modern to traditional. Geometric patterns, distressed touches and decorative borders give each rug a unique character. Choose from medallion patterns with floral flourishes in a variety of styles, from intricate designs to distressed barely-there patterns. Power loomed using polypropylene and polyester, each medium pile rug is constructed to be durable and easy to maintain. Enjoy the gorgeous luxury of these richly colored rugs for years to come with worry-free kid and pet friendly construction. Size: 2'x3'. Color: Gray/Ivory.