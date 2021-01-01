From corrigan studio
Vivaan 71.65" Velvet Square Arm Sofa
This product is designed by MEIRXIFENG FURNITURE DESIGN.Modern design meets mid-century influence with this sofa, a perfect pick for rounding out a living room seating arrangement. Its solid and manufactured wood frame stands atop subtly tapered legs, featuring velvet upholstery for a classic – yet still casual – look. The square arms fuse together to make a modern look. It features the finished wood legs. Two bolster pillows are included. Designed by Meirxifeng furniture design. Upholstery Color: Dark Blue