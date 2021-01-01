Well Woven Viva Kaleidoscope Multi-color Modern Geometric Chevron 5'3" x 7'3" Area Rug

Long live good design! The Viva collection is a playful expression of all the bright, rainbow-colored fun life has to offer. Exciting geometric designs range in style from abstract scenes of nature to dazzling, abstract patterns. Vibrant multicolored dyes will make these rugs the centerpiece of any room and a plush 0.4" pile of air twist frieze polypropylene gives an exceptionally textured look. The yarn is soft, stain resistant, and doesn't shed or fade over time. Perfectly suited for your decor and for your busy lifestyle