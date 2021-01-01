White Vitreous China Circular Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow

Have you ever thought that the washbasin can also be a work of art? This product will let you feel the design of this modern style. This is a very simple product, without too many decorative elements, but at the same time with practical and beautiful. It should be noted that our products only contain ceramic basins, not other faucets, water pipes, and other accessories, so you can freely DIY with your favorite accessories. Take our basin home, wash your face, and look at such a work of art every morning, which will bring you a good mood all day.