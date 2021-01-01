Hubbardton Forge Vitre Circular LED Chandelier - Color: Antique

The Vitre Circular LED Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is a bold and beautiful design. Set within a handcrafted metal halo that is effortlessly suspended, a series of handmade slabs of clear glass with abstract swirls captured in their forms are set vertically within this frame. Each softly shaped slab is slightly different in size and contains its own unique pattern variation, bringing an organic touch to this design as an LED light guide within the round frame casts a layer of illumination both up and down over these elements and onto surroundings. Shape: Round. Color: Antique. Finish: Burnished Steel. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting