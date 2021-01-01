Vitis 7 LED Chandelier by RBW - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (VS-7-SM-CW-PF12-30-120_TR_DEX)

With the Vitis 3 LED Chandelier, design studio RBW takes the inspiring light of a traditional chandelier and presents it in a modular piece draping with vine-like contours. Ceiling grippers facilitate a multitude of orientations. In a circular format, nylon-wrapped wiring flows with the sweeping curves of a traditional chandelier's arms. Circular metal clasps help the evocative contours to hold a group of glass orbs. The orbs are hand-blown and made in a 2-step process where a polished inner cylinder is fused with a frosted outer form. A feeling of floating in the air comes across the opaque shapes as clean LED light breathes through them. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Grey. Finish: Smoke Frosted