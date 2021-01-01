Vitis 1 LED Chandelier by RBW - Color: Cream - Finish: Matte - (VS-1-IV-CB-PF13-30-120_TR_DEX)

Created by RBW, the Vitis 1 LED Chandelier is a customizable piece named after and epitomizing the flowing organic essence of a lively grapevine. Fine nylon cable is explicitly woven to offer the great tensile strength and the fluidity that the subject matter calls for. Like a sumptuous fruit, a blown glass orb with a polished interior cylinder pops against the rhythmic contours, accented by circular metal clasps. Cutting-edge LED illumination swells through the glass in an inspiring glow. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Globe. Color: Cream. Finish: Ivory Frosted