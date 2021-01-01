IT Cosmetics Vitality Lip Flush Butter Gloss Ne ws Anchor Blue

What is it: Vitality Lip Flush Butter Gloss is the creme-de-la-creme of lip glosses! The formulation delivers high shine and rich pigment that glides on like a lightweight serum that instantly hydrates lips. A best-kept beauty secret that you'll love, the News Anchor Blue shade goes on completely clear on your lips, but it's infused with blue microcrystals that counteract yellow in your teeth and give you the look of a brighter, whiter smile. Who is it for: Anyone who wants natural-looking, pretty, hydrated, gorgeous lips. Anyone who wants the look of a lip gloss without the sticky, tacky feeling of a traditional lip gloss. Anyone who wants to instantly relieve dry lips with nourishing ingredients. Why is it different: Vitality Lip Flush Butter Glosses are super-hydrating lip glosses, infused with butters, oils, and an antiaging lip serum, all in one! This truly innovative formula drenches your lips in collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides, plum oil, cherry oil, shea butter, avocado oil, argan oil, and jojoba, which work together to hydrate, condition, and nourish your lips, minimizing the appearance of lip lines and wrinkles. Vitality Lip Butter Gloss is packed with antiaging antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, acai, and green tea and white tea to help fight free radicals. How do I use it: Apply Vitality Lip Flush Butter Gloss directly to lips. From IT Cosmetics. Includes: