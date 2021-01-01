From minka-aire
Minka-Aire Vital 44 in. Integrated LED Indoor Oil Rubbed Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
The most economical and efficient fan and light combination for the secondary rooms in the house. Built with a 44 in. blade sweep and a 12° blade pitch, the VITAL will work beautifully in a variety of rooms. The 16-Watt LED light source integrates energy-efficient light without compromising design. This delightfully lightweight downrod mounted ceiling fan is presented in 4 different finishes.