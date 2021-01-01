From minka-aire

Minka-Aire Vital 44 in. Integrated LED Indoor Oil Rubbed Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light Kit

$129.95
In stock
Description

The most economical and efficient fan and light combination for the secondary rooms in the house. Built with a 44 in. blade sweep and a 12° blade pitch, the VITAL will work beautifully in a variety of rooms. The 16-Watt LED light source integrates energy-efficient light without compromising design. This delightfully lightweight downrod mounted ceiling fan is presented in 4 different finishes.

