Vita Wooden Side Table

Accessorize your outdoor space with a simple side table is anything but simple. With a trendy round tabletop and splayed block legs, this piece will surely give your outdoor space a bit of youthful rejuvenation. It is handcrafted lovingly from acacia wood, and this table offers your backyard a rich natural look that is perfect for holding chilled drinks or a tray of snacks. Our side table is finished with a slat top, making this great for your patio, deck, or any other area in need of something new.