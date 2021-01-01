Rocada Visualline 31.5" x 47" Magnetic Skin Chalkboard (RD-66820R)

With Rocada Magnetic SkinChalkBoard any space or wall becomes an efficient writing surface, creativity surface or meeting space. These magnetic panels are available in two convenient sizes and can be mounted in portrait or landscape position. This inventive technology allows you to create the chalkboard wall of your choice - continuous runs, large covered areas or creative patterns. The panels butt seamlessly side by side with no frame or obstacle. They are simple to handle and easy to mount using the innovative holding system with magnets bolted to the wall. These high quality magnetic chalk boards are suitable for intensive use at the office, school or home. Includes metal tray to hold chalk or other writing instruments..Suitable for intensive use.Black powder coated metal panel for chalk.29.5" H x 45.29" W x 0.6" D.Frameless modular design mounts to wall easily with supplied hardware.Can be mounted in portrait or landscape position