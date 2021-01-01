The Design House Vista Entry door Lever accepts a key on one side of the lock but is operatedby a turn-button knob on the other side. It is finished in Satin nickel and is designed for left or right hand doors. This handleFits the two most common back sets in the U.S. (2-3/4-inch and 2-3/8-inch). The Vista Entry Lever comes with a 5-year limited mechanical and finish warranty to protect against defects in material and workmanship. Design House Vista Satin Nickel Reversible Keyed Entry Door Handle | 581801