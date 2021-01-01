From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Visola Gray Rectangular Patio Cocktail Table
It’s the dawn of a new day for gray. Embrace the style trend with the Signature Design by Ashley Visola outdoor coffee table. Crafted of HDPE material that combines the exceptional durability and weather resistance you need with the “wood look” you love, this rectangular outdoor coffee table takes al fresco living to a whole new level. Slatted top infuses a plank-style, farmhouse-inspired touch that naturally sheds rainwater.