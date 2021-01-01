From safavieh
Safavieh Vision Tanasa 6 x 9 Navy Indoor Stripe Mid-Century Modern Area Rug in Blue | VSN606N-6
The Vision Rug Collection features soft textured, tonal area rugs. This swank collection is inspired by the organic energy of today’s metro-chic decor, with shimmering hues set against a veiled white background casting a radiant display. Vision is machine loomed using supple synthetic yarns for a comforting feel underfoot and vivid colors that last. Safavieh Vision Tanasa 6 x 9 Navy Indoor Stripe Mid-Century Modern Area Rug in Blue | VSN606N-6