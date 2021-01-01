Vision Blue Light Shield Computer ReadingGaming Glasses 00 Magnification Anti Blue Light 100 UV Protection Low Color Distortion Classic Black Frame.

PROTECT YOUR EYES - High Energy Blue Light emitted by electronic devices (such as computers, TV, smartphones) have shown to increase the risk of vision conditions from sore dry eyes to macular degeneration. Maintain healthy eyes by reducing exposure to high energy blue light. IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND PRODUCTIVITY - Extended exposure to blue light rays may cause fatigue and stress. Filtering out the High Energy Blue Light allows you to focus on your game or task at hand. BLOCKS 90% OF THE MOST HARMFUL BLUE LIGHT* - Vision Blue Light Shield protects your eyes by filtering out 90% of the most harmful High Energy Blue Light (400nm - 430nm) rays while letting through the less harmful portion of the blue light spectrum. Overal blue block rate: Low Color Distortion lens = ~52%, HD lens = ~62% LOW COLOR DISTORTION LENS - Unlike other glasses on the market with heavily tinted lens. Vision's low color distortion lens is optimised to provides the perfect balance between e