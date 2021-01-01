SAFAVIEH Vision Light Brown 2 ft. x 4 ft. Solid Area Rug

The Vision Area Rug Collection features sophisticated indoor floor coverings ideally styled for today's urban-chic loft or contemporary family room or living room. Rich solid colors woven into a soft white pile add dimension and texture to the flowing, abstract lines of color that fill every rug in this collection. Available in smart, tasteful colors and sizes to fit any room of your home or office. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Light Brown.