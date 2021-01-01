From irwin
IRWIN VISE-GRIP Pliers Set with Tool Wrap, 5-Piece (2078708)
Constructed from durable nickel chromium steel. Machined jaws for maximum gripping strength Anti-pinch, non-slip ProTouch Grips provide comfort, control, and less hand fatigue 5 Pc ProPlier Set: includes (1) 6" Slip Joint Pliers, (1) 6" Diagonal Cutting Pliers, (1) 8" Linemans Pliers, (1) 10" Adjustable Wrench and (1) 10" Groove Joint Pliers. Comes with a storage bag Variable-size jaws on slip-joint pliers are a flexible solution for most household needs. Long-nose pliers reach into confined areas