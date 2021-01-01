From teacher student virtual learning cloud computing
Teacher Student Virtual Learning Cloud Computing Virtual Teaching Survivor Kitten Owl Penguin Funny Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you a virtual teaching survivor teacher or student its time to return, welcome back! Features computer, tablet and cell phone with mouse and dabbing kitten, penguin and owl. Virtual learning has been real, had a great break, but its time to go back to school. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only