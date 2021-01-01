Virgo by Sir John Flamsteed - Graphic Art Print

Features:Title: VirgoTheme: Celestial and Astrological ChartsCelestial map of the mythological heavens with zodiacal charactersMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintColor: BeigeArtist: Sir John FlamsteedStyle: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 24" H x 36" W): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 44" H x 66" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: People;AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: VirgoEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 44" H x 66" W x 1.5" D): 44Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 44" H x 66" W x 1.5" D): 66Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 44" H x 66" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 120 days limited warranty Size: 24" H x 36" W