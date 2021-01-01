Virginia Tech Mouse Pad 10x12, Virginia Tech mouse pads for desk Mat, Virginia Tech mouse pad gaming, Non-Slip Rubber Base Stitched Edge School.

Product Size:10 X 12 X 0.1inch ( 250mm X 300mm X 3mm)Mouse Pad Has Enough Space For Your Mouse, The Perfect Size For The Daily Working And Gaming, Would Not Waste Your Desk Space. Smooth Surface & Non-Slip Rubber Base: The Top Is Made Of Durable Heat-Resistant Polyester Fabric, The Smooth Surface Provides A Sensitive Mouse Use Experience. The Bottom Is Made Of Natural Rubber, Which Can Prevent The Mouse From Sliding And Moving. This Mouse Pad Has Delicate Edges Which Can Prevent Wear. Premium Soft Material For Your Comfort And Mouse-Control. Easy Maintenance: The Surface Pattern Can Be Cleaned With Water For Continuous Use. And It Will Not Fade With Repeated Cleaning. Easy To Clean And Will Not Affect Your Work Or Games. Durable And Comfortable: Adopting High Elasticity Natural Rubber Material, This Soft Mouse Pad Will Provide You With The Maximum Comfort Using Experience. Wonderful Gift: Personalized Custom Mouse Pad Is A Wonderful Gift, Add More Sexy And Cool Experience To Your Work. Man