Lifeproof Virgin River Maple 6.5 in. W x Varying Length Engineered Click Waterproof Hardwood Flooring (21.80 sq. ft./case)

Lifeproof Virgin River Maple hardwood flooring is the smartest waterproof flooring solution for your home or business. Spills and scratches are not a problem thanks to our proprietary anti-scratch coating and a 100% waterproof construction. Guaranteed to outperform traditional engineered maple hardwood flooring, the click-lock system makes installation a breeze for DIY homeowners and floats over most existing hard surface floors. The beautiful tan hardwood flooring has a wide width at over 6.5 in., and varying length planks, up to 48 in. It has achieved GREENGUARD Gold Indoor Air Quality Certification and has been tested for more than 10,000 volatile organic compounds, including formaldehyde, to meet these standards.