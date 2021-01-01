LA PASTICHE Violon et guitare with Black Matte and Burnished Silver Custom Stacked Frame by Juan Gris Oil Painting, Multi-Colored

Piet Mondrian is well known for his geometric abstract paintings, but earlier in his career he painted landscapes, like many of the other artists during this time. In 1911, while Mondrian was vacationing in Paris Cubism was exploding in the art world. In this painting, Church Tower in Zeeland, Mondrian was inspired by the evening sun setting on the brick of the church tower. He combined the colors inspired by the Fauvism movement. Today the original is currently housed in The Hague. We have recreated the bold colors and the peaceful setting of the extraordinary piece which will impress any collector. Frame Description: Gold Luminoso Frame. Color: Multi-Colored.