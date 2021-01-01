VIOLEWORKS 88VF 1200W 6 Inch Electric Cordless One-Hand Saw Chain Saw Woodworking Tool Kit-Two Batteries/Blue

Feature:1. Practical, fast speed, low power consumption.2. Pure copper motor, strong power, fast cutting, improve efficiency.3. Fine quality switch, fast and slow adjustment, stepless speed change.4. Fine quality guide plate chain, deep quenching, more wear-resistant, smooth cutting.5. Rechargeable electric chain saw, light and portable, long battery life, no damage to the bark.6. Lightweight body, light and convenient, lightweight design, long time holding and not tired hands.7. Intelligent circuit control board, overload protection, to meet your different construction needs.8. One hand control: Small size, can be held with one hand. The chainsaw weight just about 0.8kg9. Special guide plate, tungsten steel ball does not need to be lubricated, so that the machine reduces resistance during operation and reduces wear on the machine.