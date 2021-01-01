VIOLEWORKS 288VF 8Inch Electric Cordless One-Hand Saw Chain Saw 22980 mAh Woodworking Rechargable Chainsaws Also Suitable For Makita Battery 1

Main Features: ? & Strong Chain: High quality alloy chain, wear-resistant and durable, fast and smooth sawing without jamming. Wide Application: This electric chainsaw has a wide range of uses, can be used for Forest cutting, cutting wood, pruning branches and so on. Brushless copper motor: Strong power, more output stable than the chain saw modified by the angle grinder. High load so that can not easy to burn. Portable Design: Soft rubber handle, anti-skid and sweat-absorbing; Widen baffle design, to prevent wood chips from splashing during cutting;Heat dissipation hole design, efficient ventilation and heat dissipation.