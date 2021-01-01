From hunter
Hunter Viola 52 in. LED Indoor Noble Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
Advertisement
The Viola ceiling fan with LED light provides a fresh look to coastal bedrooms and farmhouse living rooms. The black ceiling fan finish gives a farmhouse feel while the white ceiling fan finish gives a casual, coastal look to your large indoor spaces. Complement nickel and silver finishes in your rustic style room with the nickel fan finish. The 3-speed WhisperWind motor delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance for quiet, cooling power.