From cnd
Vinylux Weekly Polish - 135 Cake Pop by for Women - 0.5 oz Nail Polish
Advertisement
Vinylux weekly polish delivers week long wear. The patent-pending pro-light technology creates a powerful network of cross-linked polymer bonds that build resistance to chips. Design house: CND. Series: Vinylux Weekly Polish. Gender: Ladies. Category: Nails. SubType: Polish. Beauty group: Nails. Size: 0.5 oz. Color: 135 Cake Pop. Barcode: 639370098982. Vinylux Weekly Polish - 135 Cake Pop by for Women - 0.5 oz Nail Polish.