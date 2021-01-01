Vinyl Stickers for Laptop Water Bottle Cards DIY 50Pcs Flower Style

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Vinyl Pvc Features: Safe and Non-toxic, Snow protection and Anti-sun, Glossy and Bright, Thick and Durable. Indoors and Outdoors use. Easy to stick repeatedly or peel it off and there won't be any residues. Size: Around 2-3 inch each. You would receive the patterns you see in the pictures. No random delivery and duplicates. Super cute art crafts supplies for girls kids teens family to stay at home and outdoor. Perfect gifts for Mother's day, great to personalized DIY the thank you cards, invitation letter and envelope. Huge hit flower plant theme party favors, wedding birthday shower party design, home decor and school supplies. Creative party game and carnival rewards, birthday gifts, candies and cookies bags fillers, trendy add-on gifts. Adding them into the party loot boxes, goodies bags are very funny. Cool decorations for Laptop, Computer, Phone Case, Luggage, Water Bottle, Hydro Flasks, Yeti, Tumbler, Cooler, Folders, Scrapbooking, Journal,