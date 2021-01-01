From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Black Vinyl Seat/Walnut Wood Frame Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Upholstered Bar Stool | 812581016673
Wood Dining Bar Stool. 800 lb. Weight Capacity. Vertical Slat Back Design. Black Vinyl Upholstered Seat. 2.5-in Thick Padded Seat with CAL 117 Fire Retardant Foam. Solid European Hardwood Construction, Two Curved Support Bars. Mortise and Tenon Style Construction with metal wood screw reinforcements. Walnut Wood Finished Frame. Floor Protector Plastic Glides. Flash Furniture Black Vinyl Seat/Walnut Wood Frame Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Upholstered Bar Stool | 812581016673