Vintage Vinyl Retro 1960s 1970s Shirts & Gifts Vinyl Records Player Retro Music Lover, 60s 70s Hippy Quote Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great for men and women from the sixties who wore bell bottoms and disco danced. Groovy hippie men, women, mom or dad can use this at school, work, or the office. Features a retro colors and classic type. Start up a record player! The retro music fashion gift for a 60s or 70s lover at Christmas, Halloween, 60s costume themed party, 70s themed costume party, anniversary, retirement, birthday or gag gift. Add it to your collection of 60s decorations and supplies. Turn on a record! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only