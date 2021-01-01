From homeroots
5" x 5" Vinyl Peel & Stick Mosaic Tile Kit
Easily add gorgeous color and interest to your space with this product. These square tile stickers in multiple bright fun colors and designs are easy, the no-mess solution to complete a personalized and colorful room makeover. Easy to apply on any clean dry flat surface, and easy to remove. Multi-use and multi-room appeal make this design option are perfect for renters, landlords, college students, and homeowners alike. Peel and stick tile decals make it easy to turn your space into a home. Removable without damage to surfaces. One kit contains 24 stickers. Kit includes multiple design styles and colorations to be displayed in any arrangement you choose.