Blanco VINTERA Biscuit Granite Composite 33 in. 50/50 Double Bowl Farmhouse Apron Kitchen Sink

The combination of vintage inspiration and modern design brings the new VINTERA farmhouse sink collection. The VINTERA 50/50 double bowl kitchen sink features a slim 6 1/2 in. apron and a generous 9 in. bowl depth. The VINTERA offers a streamlined apron design and versatile installation capabilities, making this farmhouse family so exceptional. Farmhouse sinks are typically installed as undermounts, but the VINTERA allows for a striking flushmount installation - visually showcasing a beautiful rim of color, while being both spacious and sleek. The functionality of a double sink offers plenty of room for rinsing, washing, soaking, spraying and straining operations. The ideal choice for those who wash dishes by hand, you can stack dirty dishes and utensils in one sink while prepping in the other. This kitchen sink is made of Silgranit, a patented, certified granite composite material that is engineered to take on the toughest kitchen tasks. Silgranit is heat, scratch, stain, chip and impact resistant, making it stronger and more durable than other sink materials. It will not blister, burn, melt, or discolor from hot pots, pans or baking sheets straight from the oven. Beautiful and highly functional with its non-porous, hygienic surface, it pushes away liquids and residue resulting in a low maintenance, easy to clean, long-lasting material. The VINTERA offers homeowners a modern, clean and simplified version of the apron front sink style. Color: Biscuit.