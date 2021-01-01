Vintage Wood Decorative Wall Mirror White - Olivia & May

Create an dazzling focal point on your walls with this exquisite floor mirror, and level up your entryway, dining room, bedroom or living room. It makes a great centerpiece over your sofa or console table, or in your dining room or bedroom. Display in your entryway or bedroom for a full-length view before leaving the house. This item comes shipped in one carton. Easy and ready to hang by metal hardware in the back. Suitable for indoor use only. Vintage inspired.